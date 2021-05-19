Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ector, Midland, Upton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Ector; Midland; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ECTOR...SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND...NORTHEASTERN CRANE AND NORTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Odessa, or 8 miles southwest of Odessa, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Odessa, West Odessa, Penwell and Pleasant Farms. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 98 and 121.alerts.weather.gov