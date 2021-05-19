newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crane County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ector, Midland, Upton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Ector; Midland; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ECTOR...SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND...NORTHEASTERN CRANE AND NORTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Odessa, or 8 miles southwest of Odessa, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Odessa, West Odessa, Penwell and Pleasant Farms. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 98 and 121.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Odessa, TX
City
Crane, TX
County
Upton County, TX
County
Crane County, TX
County
Ector County, TX
City
Penwell, TX
County
Midland County, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Ector, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Flooding#Storm#Weather Radar#Wind Farms#Crane Ector#Pleasant Farms#Southeastern Ector#Southwestern Midland#Northeastern Crane#Heavy Rainfall#Localized Flooding#Doppler Radar#Target Area#Mile Markers#Severity#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lomax, or 15 miles northwest of Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Spotters reporting tennis ball sized hail southwest of Stanton. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Greenwood, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 145 and 183. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rankin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rankin. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews, Ector, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ECTOR...SOUTH CENTRAL ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Goldsmith, or 18 miles northeast of Kermit, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goldsmith and Notrees. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Midland The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crane County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Western Glasscock County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Rankin, Greenwood, Garden City, Goldsmith, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Midkiff, Skywest Airport, Cotton Flat, Spraberry, Warfield, Midland Airpark, Pleasant Farms, Saint Lawrence, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Stiles and Best.