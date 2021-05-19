Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles west of Terrell County Gas Plant, or 23 miles northeast of Sanderson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pecos and northeastern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov