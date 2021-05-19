Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles west of Terrell County Gas Plant, or 23 miles northeast of Sanderson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pecos and northeastern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Terrell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles northwest of Terrell County Gas Plant, or 22 miles southwest of Sheffield, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 854 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles northeast of Marathon, or 31 miles south of Fort Stockton, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND CENTRAL WARD COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles east of Barstow, or 15 miles east of Pecos, moving north at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Barstow, Pyote and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 47 and 72. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ector, Midland, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Crane; Ector; Midland; Pecos; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHERN ECTOR...NORTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND...CRANE AND NORTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Monahans to 12 miles east of Grandfalls. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, localized blowing dust maybe possible. Locations impacted include Crane, Penwell, Crane County Airport, Imperial, King Mountain, Pleasant Farms and Cordona Lake. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 90 and 106.