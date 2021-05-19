Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate showers and a few thunderstorms over heavily saturated soils where between 6 to 10 inches of rain have already fallen. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Fannin, Quintana, Bloomington, Dacosta, Placedo, Tivoli, Green Lake, Long Mott, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Wood Hi, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision and Oak Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.