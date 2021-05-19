Coloradans urged to reduce wildfire risk
Teddy Parker-Renga, Colorado State Forest Service. Colorado experienced one of its most active wildfire seasons in history in 2020, including its three largest fires on record. With below-average snowpack and ongoing drought across much of the state increasing the possibility of another challenging wildfire season in 2021, state and federal agencies that manage wildfires and forests are urging residents to join in efforts to reduce wildfire risk.themtnear.com