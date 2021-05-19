newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana Crime & Safety

Milford Man To Serve Nine Years For Molesting Two Children

By Liz Shepherd
inkfreenews.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — A Milford man will serve nine years in prison after molesting two children. Jerry Wayne Lecount, 46, 13918 N. CR 400W, Milford, was charged with child molesting, a level 4 felony; and child solicitation, a level 5 felony. Lecount was sentenced in Kosciusko Superior Court One on Wednesday,...

www.inkfreenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, IN
City
Lagrange, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Milford, IN
Crime & Safety
Kosciusko County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molesting#Child Molestation#Indiana State Police#County Court#State Prison#Corrections Officer#Child Protective Services#Man#Elkhart County#Probation#Lagrange County#Child Solicitation#Sexual Misconduct#Wayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Indiana Crime & SafetyPerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana GovernmentNew Haven Register

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Indiana Crime & SafetyTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:53 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 13800 block SR 19, Nappanee. Report of fraud. 12:39 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 11100 block Ideal Beach Drive, Syracuse. Theft of boat lifts valued at $1,500 from Davidsen’s Pier Service & Sales. 7:30 a.m....
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
Indiana Crime & SafetyWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana GovernmentNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana Crime & Safetyabc57.com

Teen critically injured in Kosciusko County crash

Multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle collision on State Road 14 at Packerton Road in Lake Township Saturday evening. Kosciusko County Police have determined that the driver, a 16-year-old, was traveling eastbound on State Road 14 when his vehicle left the road. His vehicle turned sideways in a ditch...
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

Pierceton Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police

PIERCETON — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police officers who were attempting to serve a warrant. Edward Earl Smith Jr., 44, 3104 E. Wooster Road 65, Pierceton, is charged with possession of methamphetamine – enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without a license, a level 5 felony; and habitual offender – enhancement.
Illinois GovernmentNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the enormity of...
Indiana GovernmentFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana Crime & SafetyTimes-Union Newspaper

Bar Scuffle Leads To Man’s Arrest

A Syracuse man is accused of bringing a “monkey fist” to a fist fight outside of a Warsaw bar. Jeromie Lee Bright, 41, of 709 W. North St., Syracuse, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail at 4:15 a.m. May 6 and charged with battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony.