Whitehall Community Park memorial bench salutes North American Aviation, Rockwell International workers

Several close calls and one bad crash prompted Zach Lacey to give up motorcycle riding in 2015. For nine years, Lacey, like many motorcyclists, had lived for it — the seemingly incompatible sensations of adrenaline and peacefulness that comes when one straddles a bike and hits the road on a warm, sunny day. But when a bad crash that year left him with a broken back and a totaled bike, he decided he was done.