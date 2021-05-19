newsbreak-logo
Whitehall Community Park memorial bench salutes North American Aviation, Rockwell International workers

Cover picture for the articleA new memorial in Whitehall Community Park stands as a rock-solid testament to North American Aviation and Rockwell International employees and their families. The granite park bench, festooned with images of historic aircraft built at the Columbus division of North American Aviation and, later, North American Rockwell and Rockwell International, was dedicated May 15 at Whitehall Community Park.

