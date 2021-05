The Detroit Tigers end their long road trip on Thursday afternoon, as they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won the first game of the series on Tuesday by a score of 11-7. The middle game of the series will be played on Wednesday evening. The Tigers are 1-6 on their current road trip heading into Wednesday's action. Boston is home for just the three games with Detroit before going back on the road. The Red Sox were 3-3 in their last road trip against the New York Mets and Texas Rangers before returning home. This preview was written before the middle game of the series on Wednesday night.