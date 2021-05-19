newsbreak-logo
Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington shut down after Department of Public Health confirms norovirus outbreak

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 hours ago

The Ellington donut shop Gerry’s Donuts is closed after multiple people reported vomiting and diarrhea after consuming baked goods from the establishment.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the sickness was linked to an outbreak of the gastrointestinal illness norovirus, it announced Wednesday.

“Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea,” the DPH said. “People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. When a norovirus outbreak involves multiple persons from different towns, as is the case with this outbreak, it is not uncommon to see additional cases of norovirus occur because of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the community.”

The DPH said this is the second foodborne outbreak of norovirus reported this year. Individuals can protect themselves by washing their hands and “avoid[ing] preparing food for others, working in a day care center, health care facility or food service establishment if you have gastrointestinal symptoms – vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and low grade fever,” they said.

Last year, three norovirus foodborne outbreaks were reported, all between January 2021 and the first week of March.

There haven’t been any updates on when the donut shop is expected to reopen, but owners shared that they’ll keep customers updated through Facebook.

“Until we are satisfied that we can serve our customers with quality that has been our hallmark for 37 years, we will remain closed,” they wrote in a Facebook status Monday. “Our relationship with our customers has always been personal so these illnesses feel especially personal to us. We are grateful that so many of our customers have reached out to offer their support and assure us that they’ll be back when we re-open. It does our hearts good to see how many of you love and care for Gerry’s Donuts as much as we do.”

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

