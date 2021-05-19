newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Government

This Event Will Spotlight Milwaukee's Top Storytellers

By Archer Parquette
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in on Friday to hear from Milwaukee’s best storytellers. When Iuscely Flores was 19, she fell in love. She met him at a quinceañera, and when they started dating, she thought they were perfect together. Eventually, they began thinking of marriage, and a sudden roadblock presented itself – the government. He was wheelchair-bound and relied on benefits and state insurance, and if they married, their combined income would disqualify him from the programs. She was undocumented, and marriage was one of her only pathways to citizenship (although the income minimum for spousal sponsorship added another complex hurdle). Unable to find a satisfactory compromise, they eventually decided not to get married and to live apart.

