In its rollicking heyday, Nashville’s iconic Rock Block was where you could soak it all up with late-night bean burritos and greasy pizza served by a local favorite named Buster. The infamous block also marks the spot where Elliston Place Soda Shop has laid fallow in recent years. Locals have long sounded their demands to save the institution, but never really supported the place after an influx of all things shiny and new hit the scene. But now, Elliston Place Soda Shop is reclaiming its chance to shine with the best of them.