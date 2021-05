It seems the team is done adding more notable free agents with only a few more roster spots available. If Terry Fontenot could, I’m sure he would bring in another body at a few different positions for competition’s sake. Interior offensive lineman, edge defender, running back, or cornerback need some bolstering. There was mass speculation around the free agents Fontenot would bring in, and he clearly has a type, but a name that I figured the Falcons would be interested in at the beginning of the offseason is back in the headlines. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, free-agent guard, Trai Turner is still asking for $2-3 million for his services.