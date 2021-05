Injuries have piled up throughout the NBA this season, and neither the Clippers nor the Denver Nuggets have been immune; there’s been a small mountain of them in both camps. And so, at significantly less than full strength, the teams will meet Saturday night at Staples Center for a tie-breaking third game. The playoff seeding stakes are significant: Denver (42-21) sits just a half-game behind the Clippers (43-21), who currently have possession of the third seed in the Western Conference standings.