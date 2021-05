The GOP is giving Biden a bad time over those trying to cross our border and have a very short recall. When George W. Bush was after votes in 2004 on Bill O’Reilly’s show, he was asked if re-elected would he do anything about the millions crossing our border. His reply was “they are poor people who make a dollar an hour in Mexico, up here it’s $5 an hour and have a better life. No I don’t plan on doing anything.” The Phoenix paper said over a million crossed Arizona a year.