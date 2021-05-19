Burger King Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item
Nostalgia is big right not, and not just in terms of the wealth of film and television reboots and revivals. Food is also having a nostalgia moment and now Burger King is getting in on things by bringing back a fan-favorite after a long, 10-year absence. Burger King is bringing back its popular crown-shaped chicken nuggets, but there's a catch. They're currently only available at 25 locations in the Miami area for a limited time -- though per CNN, Burger King has noted fans should "stay tuned for additional information regarding a potential nationwide launch."comicbook.com