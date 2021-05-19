Burger King Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

Do you ever feel like eating Tex-Mex food, only to be disappointed when there's not a good restaurant anywhere nearby? Or maybe you love Mexican food, but you just don't have the cash to be doling out the dollars for a restaurant meal on a regular basis. Whatever the case may be, every once in a while, a trip to a fast food taco joint isn't going to hurt you. Taco Bell? No, we mean Del Taco! While this popular chain restaurant isn't available everywhere in the U.S., if it's in your town, you're definitely in luck.