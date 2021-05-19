newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Burger King Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNostalgia is big right not, and not just in terms of the wealth of film and television reboots and revivals. Food is also having a nostalgia moment and now Burger King is getting in on things by bringing back a fan-favorite after a long, 10-year absence. Burger King is bringing back its popular crown-shaped chicken nuggets, but there's a catch. They're currently only available at 25 locations in the Miami area for a limited time -- though per CNN, Burger King has noted fans should "stay tuned for additional information regarding a potential nationwide launch."

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#White Meat#Television#Food Drink#Chicken Nuggets#Logo Design#Fun Things#Brand Design#Cnn#Bk#Menus#Crown Nuggets#Nostalgia#Homage#Miami#Digital Media Graphics#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantserienewsnow.com

Wendy's is bringing its square burgers back to Britain after 20 years

Wendy's is returning to the United Kingdom following a two-decade hiatus, judging now the right time to take advantage of Britons' growing appetite for quick and convenient meals. The American burger chain said in a statement that it's aiming to open 300 to 400 outlets nationwide. It expects to create...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Burger King Impossible Whopper Recipe

Burger King's Impossible Whopper has become a favorite among burger-loving vegetarians. It's a way to enjoy a burger without overthinking about the calories or animal sources — and who wouldn't want that? Even some meat-eaters might enjoy the Impossible Whopper, considering it's like the regular Whopper with some of the same ingredients like tomato, mayonnaise, onions, pickles, and buns — but instead of a flame-grilled beef patty, a plant-based Impossible burger is substituted instead.
Restaurantsvegoutmag.com

Johnny Rockets Adds Vegan Burgers and Shakes to Menu for a Limited Time

Retro-themed burger chain Johnny Rockets just announced its first ever vegan menu. The new selection includes plant-based versions of the restaurant’s sock-hop classics such as a cheeseburger made with an Impossible Burger and Daiya cheddar slices and dairy-free milkshakes blended with Craig’s Vegan ice cream and topped with non-dairy whipped cream.
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Burger King Bringing Back Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets in Miami

Starting May 17, Burger King is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets. BK fans are nostalgic about crown nuggets and have requested their return since they were removed from the menu in 2011. Made with white meat, bite-sized crown chicken nuggets are tender and juicy on the...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Fast casuals fast-track new menu items

CtW Investment Group, California Public Employees Retirement System and others argue the company let Steve Easterbrook walk away with millions even as its former chief people officer was fired. At Steak n Shake, lower revenue and fewer stores but more profits. The burger chain, which avoided bankruptcy after its parent...
Food & Drinksfitmencook.com

Reimagined 500 Calorie Burger King Cheese Whopper Burger

1 tablespoon The Fit Cook Everyday blend(or substitute 1 teaspoon garlic powder + 1 teaspoon onion powder) 1 tablespoon Bragg Liquid Aminos (or low soidum soy sauce) 2 whole grain hamburger buns (I used Dave’s Killer Bread) Pickle slices (OPTIONAL) 2 slices beefsteak tomato. 4 slices white onion. 4 green...
Arizona Lifestylethefoothillsfocus.com

The Eddy goes old school, bringing in fan-favorite pinball machines

The Eddy is stepping up to boost family-friendly entertainment gaming in the community. The Cave Creek food truck park and gallery recently added a small pinball arcade. Eight premium pinball games were brought in by owners Edwin and Virginia Schenck, who also operate their Hibachibot food truck out of The Eddy and are residents of Cave Creek. It costs $1 to play all the pinball games, which include AC/DC, Iron Maiden, “Jurassic Park,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Big Buck Hunter, “Star Wars,” Deadpool and the Beatles Gold Edition.
RestaurantsHampstead & Highgate Express

Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

Kentish Town has been chosen as the location for the Burger King's first delivery-only kitchen. The "dark kitchen" – a location used for delivery orders but with no front counter – is in Regis Road. A trial was launched on Sunday, with customers ordering initially through Deliveroo. The company said...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Hard Rock Cafe Rolls Out Limited-Time Festival Menu Items

Hard Rock Cafe, the iconic restaurant and entertainment brand, is headlining the stage this summer with its fan favorite, limited-time festival menu items, providing guests a variety of exclusive food deals and activities available May 10 through June 1 at participating locations. Sharable Festival Limited-Time Menu Offerings Fans are encouraged...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Popular Del Taco Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Do you ever feel like eating Tex-Mex food, only to be disappointed when there's not a good restaurant anywhere nearby? Or maybe you love Mexican food, but you just don't have the cash to be doling out the dollars for a restaurant meal on a regular basis. Whatever the case may be, every once in a while, a trip to a fast food taco joint isn't going to hurt you. Taco Bell? No, we mean Del Taco! While this popular chain restaurant isn't available everywhere in the U.S., if it's in your town, you're definitely in luck.
Ohio LifestyleDayton Daily News

New menu items unveiled, now available at area Piada restaurants

Piada Italian Street Food, the Columbus-based fast-casual Italian restaurant chain, announced it will finally offer “their second most requested pasta” at all 38 locations. Penne pasta is now available for the first time ever. Three completely new menu items and one “updated” menu item have also been unveiled. The option...
RestaurantsThe Drum

Burger King: Whopperspiracy by BBH London

In a world full of fake news and recipe secrecy, Burger King UK has launched a campaign that reveals there are no secrets behind its famous burger. The 'secret' ingredient of its flame-grilled Whopper is just fire. To put the conspiracies to bed, BBH created a campaign showing the nation...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Minnesota LifestyleDenver Post

Burger bar will bring Minneapolis favorite “Juicy Lucy” to Tennyson St.

Michelle McGlone and Nate Collis grew up going to Matt’s Bar & Grill, a Minneapolis landmark. Now, McGlone said, the longtime friends and business partners “want to bring 1,000 square feet of our hometown to Denver.” That means opening a restaurant specializing in the signature item at Matt’s — the Juicy Lucy, a burger with cheese in the middle of the patty instead of on top.
Restaurantsabc10.com

Starbucks launches summer menu items

INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks launched its summer menu lineup Tuesday, and some of the items sound less like a stop at a café and more like a walk through a fair midway. The latest menu additions include cold coffees, blended frozen drinks, fruity refreshers and colorful desserts. The item headlining the...