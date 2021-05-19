On the Middle East conflict

newsbreak-logo
Washington Post
 4 hours ago

No one who has an ounce of human feeling could fail to be moved by Laila Barhoum’s account in her May 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “In Gaza, we dread nights and wait for the next strike,” of those in Gaza who are trapped in a war zone by the actions of rulers over whom they have no power. Hamas’s and the Islamic Jihad’s leaders knew full well when they launched thousands of rockets to kill, maim and destroy the material sinews of the civilization of Jews and Arabs living in Israel what would happen to Gazan civilians. This is the fourth time Gaza’s rulers and their allies have mounted their rocket launchers on the streets, sidewalks and buildings of the trapped Gazans in another mad effort to drive the Jews living next door into the sea. Desperate, Ms. Barhoum and her fellow sufferers imagine that President Biden can rescue them. For reasons too numerous to list here but that he recognizes, he cannot. The oppressed Gazans’ plight is tragic beyond belief.

