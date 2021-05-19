Save Huge on This A-List Anti-Aging Device for Skin Like Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards inLos Angeles on January 19, 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Our skin has really been through it over the past year. Now we suddenly have so many events to go to, people to see and trips to take, and we are just not ready! Mentally, we’re already there, but complexion-wise, we’re struggling.

That’s why this sale has really come at the perfect time. Is this serendipity? It definitely feels like it! The famous NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is on sale at SkinStore just in time to get our skin back into shipshape — and maybe even looking better than ever!

We officially committed to adding a microcurrent facial device to our routine back in 2016 when Jennifer Aniston revealed how important microcurrents were to her own skincare regimen. “Why would you want to atrophy muscles anyway?” she asked InStyle when discussing Botox. “If you don’t work out, eventually everything drops.” That’s why she loves her microcurrent facials: “It’s like a little workout for your face.”

This NuFACE device is a hit with so many celebs, including Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson; we knew it would be the one to rejuvenate our own skin. SkinStore shoppers are loving it too, having voted it “Best Confidence Boosting Product” a few years back. It’s even FDA-cleared, making it a reliable source of anti-aging power!

When you pick up this toning device, you’ll receive the device itself, plus the Trinity Facial Toning microcurrent attachment, which looks like two silver spheres. You can also buy other attachments if you’d like. The NuFACE Trinity ELE Attachment is great for the eye and lip areas, while the NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer is an LED light therapy attachment for smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Both are also 20% off right now!

Your purchase will also include a charging cradle, a power adapter and a conductive gel primer. Remember to always use this primer so the microcurrent can properly take effect! That’s the best way to ensure the possibility of contoured, youthful and more even skin, and to keep your face protected!

To use this device, start with clean, dry skin. Apply the primer all over, and then place the spheres on your skin and glide until the beep sounds. There are photos and a video guide (seen above) to show you exactly how to do it, but after a couple of rounds, you’ll start to remember the movements all on your own.

Once you’re done, use a damp cloth to gently wipe off any remaining primer. Your treatment could take as little as five minutes. This small commitment could result in major changes. Want to see for yourself? Don’t miss out on this sale!

