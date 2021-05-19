newsbreak-logo
Skin Care

Save Huge on This A-List Anti-Aging Device for Skin Like Jennifer Aniston

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards inLos Angeles on January 19, 2020.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin has really been through it over the past year. Now we suddenly have so many events to go to, people to see and trips to take, and we are just not ready! Mentally, we’re already there, but complexion-wise, we’re struggling.

That’s why this sale has really come at the perfect time. Is this serendipity? It definitely feels like it! The famous NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is on sale at SkinStore just in time to get our skin back into shipshape — and maybe even looking better than ever!

SkinStore

We officially committed to adding a microcurrent facial device to our routine back in 2016 when Jennifer Aniston revealed how important microcurrents were to her own skincare regimen. “Why would you want to atrophy muscles anyway?” she asked InStyle when discussing Botox. “If you don’t work out, eventually everything drops.” That’s why she loves her microcurrent facials: “It’s like a little workout for your face.”

This NuFACE device is a hit with so many celebs, including Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson; we knew it would be the one to rejuvenate our own skin. SkinStore shoppers are loving it too, having voted it “Best Confidence Boosting Product” a few years back. It’s even FDA-cleared, making it a reliable source of anti-aging power!

When you pick up this toning device, you’ll receive the device itself, plus the Trinity Facial Toning microcurrent attachment, which looks like two silver spheres. You can also buy other attachments if you’d like. The NuFACE Trinity ELE Attachment is great for the eye and lip areas, while the NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer is an LED light therapy attachment for smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Both are also 20% off right now!

Your purchase will also include a charging cradle, a power adapter and a conductive gel primer. Remember to always use this primer so the microcurrent can properly take effect! That’s the best way to ensure the possibility of contoured, youthful and more even skin, and to keep your face protected!

To use this device, start with clean, dry skin. Apply the primer all over, and then place the spheres on your skin and glide until the beep sounds. There are photos and a video guide (seen above) to show you exactly how to do it, but after a couple of rounds, you’ll start to remember the movements all on your own.

Once you’re done, use a damp cloth to gently wipe off any remaining primer. Your treatment could take as little as five minutes. This small commitment could result in major changes. Want to see for yourself? Don’t miss out on this sale!

Looking for something else? Shop other skincare tools and devices here and see all skincare products at SkinStore here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

