A tent can be a comforting haven while camping in the wilderness or it can be an absolute nightmare. If it’s easy to set up, keeps out the rain and cold, lets in the sun and summer breeze, and provides space to store all your camping gear, it’s a clear winner. If it lacks any of these functions — if it’s difficult, wet, cold, and cramped — you probably won’t use it more than once. Here are the best tents for camping, available now from Amazon and Walmart.