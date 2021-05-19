Lester Holt on 3News naming its weather tower after Al Roker: 'What do I get??'

The House on Wednesday passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, earning relatively little support from Republicans as GOP leaders sought to quash a bill negotiated by one of their own members. Lawmakers passed the bill in a 252-175 vote, with...
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to...
Actor and singer Demi Lovato on Wednesday came out as nonbinary and said they would be changing their pronouns to they/them. "I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between," Lovato wrote on Twitter. "Not...
An attorney for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by North Carolina sheriff's deputies in his car last month, says District Attorney Andrew Womble did not tell the full story when he announced in a Tuesday press conference that the shooting was "justified" and officers would not be charged.
A group of progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution Wednesday aimed at blocking a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The resolution is largely symbolic as Democratic leaders who support the sale are unlikely to give the legislation a vote and the window for lawmakers to force a vote to block the sale closes in a couple of days. But the effort underscores the growing divide among Democrats on Israel as a bloody crisis in Gaza continues.
The House on Wednesday rejected a Republican effort to roll back the requirement that everyone in the chamber wear masks in light of new health guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggests people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't have to wear face coverings in most settings.
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday brushed off President Biden's call for a "significant de-escalation" of the conflict in Gaza, saying he is "determined to continue" the operation against the terrorist organization Hamas – just as Biden is facing pressure from the progressive arm of his own party on the issue.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The famed Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands has lost its top, and officials are blaming natural erosion of the stone. Ecuador’s Environment Ministry reported the collapse on its Facebook page on Monday. The rock structure — 43 meters (141 feet) high, 70 meters (230 feet)...