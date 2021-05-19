newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Nintendo's Samus Aran Possibly Teased in New Fortnite Comic

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIssue #3 of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point features the long-awaited battle between Batman and Snake Eyes, but the issue also features an intriguing cameo that may or may not be Nintendo's Samus Aran! In one panel of the book, several different Fortnite characters can be seen watching the battle between Batman and Snake Eyes. While some of these characters can be seen clearly, there are also a trio of silhouettes. Two of these silhouettes seem to be Ryu and Chun-Li from Capcom's Street Fighter franchise. The other has design elements reminiscent of Samus, the star of the Metroid franchise!

