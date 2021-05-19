Peacock Confirms WWE's Pay-Per-View Schedule Up Until WrestleMania 38
A new advertisement for WWE programming on Peacock dropped this week, confirming a number of documentaries as well as the pay-per-view lineup going forward. WWE had already confirmed on Sunday that Hell in a Cell was being moved up to June, and the advertisement flashed a series of show logos that went in the following order — Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, Clash of Champions, Extreme Rules, Survivor Series, TLC, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane and WrestleMania 38. Obviously, plans are subject to change, but beginning with Survivor Series it fits right in with WWE's normal event schedule.comicbook.com