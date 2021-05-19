Peacock Confirms WWE's Pay-Per-View Schedule Up Until WrestleMania 38

During this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that The Miz and Damian Priest will face off in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday night. During a backstage segment, Adam Pearce set up a match between Priest and John Morrison for RAW, with the winner being the one to pick the stipulation for the Miz vs. Priest match at the pay-per-view. Priest wound up defeating Morrison and then told Pearce backstage that he wanted his match with The Miz at the pay-per-view to be a lumberjack match, which Pearce agreed to.