Risch names small businesses of the month in Support Local Gems effort
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch announced the selection of six local businesses to be honored as Idaho Small Businesses of the Month for May 2021. The decision to highlight a small business from each of Idaho’s six geographic regions comes in conjunction with the Support Local Gems initiative, set to take place on Friday, May 21. The businesses will be recognized for their contributions to their respective regions in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.www.kidnewsradio.com