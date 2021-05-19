newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, NY

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNOBLE EAGLE – 2 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center presents Joshua Ives sharing his story of his military experience in Afghanistan through photography. Brick building behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. MARIJUANA WEBINAR – 9 a.m. Find out what you need to know about the new Marijuana...

www.allotsego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Gabriels, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Exercise#Salon#Howard County#Happenin#Llp Lrb#Otsegocc Com#St Mary S Church#Fun#Presentation#Info#Area Seniors#Brick Building#Live Strong#This Week#Otsego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
World
Related
GovernmentPosted by
CNY News

Celebrate Memorial Day With Events at Cooperstown Cemetery

There was a day, not too long ago, that the cemeteries in small towns and villages were park-like places where people visited, enjoyed the beauty, and even held festive events at. There will be a commemoration of this type of celebration in Cooperstown on Memorial Day. The Lakewood Cemetery Association...
GovernmentDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
GovernmentPosted by
CNY News

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Governmentmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Societyallotsego.com

Police gather in Cooperstown for community outreach

COOPERSTOWN – In honor of National Police Week, officers from the village of Cooperstown Police Department, the New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department met with members of the community Saturday, May 15, in Pioneer Park. The officers gave out safety information, showed off a K-9 officer...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
GovernmentCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Societyallotsego.com

EMS volunteer, NRA member, loving husband

Rick was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY on January 13, 1949 to Henry and Hilma Aleksa Rumenapp, immigrants from Germany. As a teenager, he enjoyed raising beagles, working in the garden, going hunting and driving his cars. He was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1968, first working on a farm, then at the Jamesway Shoe Store and finally 40 years in multiple jobs on the Railroad including Penn Station in Selkirk, D&H in Oneonta, NYSW in Cooperstown, and D&H CP Rail in Binghamton. He spent his entire life in New York State, living in Oneonta, Milford and the last 35 years in Franklin.
SocietyPosted by
CNY News

Preferred Mutual Insurance Names Scholarship Winners

Since 1992, The Preferred Mutual Foundation, the corporate-giving arm of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company (“Preferred Mutual”), has awarded academic scholarships to local high school seniors. The Preferred Mutual Foundation Scholarship is awarded to college-bound high school seniors that reside in Otsego, Delaware, or Chenango, New York counties and is evaluated...
EntertainmentDaily Star

One-man show to be presented

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will present author and Franklin resident Tom Morgan in his four-part, one-man show, “Tales from the Empire,” to the virtual stage via Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. The show is free and accessible at facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum and on YouTube.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
SportsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Hubbard native at Curbstone

Craig Muder, Hubbard native and director of communications for the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, will be the guest speaker at Monday’s luncheon meeting of The Curbstone Coaches at the Avion Banquet Center on Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township. The event begins at noon...
Governmentallotsego.com

Cooperstown & Around

The Town of Hartwick will hold its 2021 Clean Sweep event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Hartwick Town Hall, at 103 Town Drive in the hamlet of Hartwick. The event is part of Hartwick Appreciation Day. Residents will be able to dispose of their old...
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIE...

SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES Three Mile Point&Fairy Spring The Village of Cooperstown is seeking to hire for the positions of Three Mile Park Caretaker and Fairy Spring Caretaker. Individuals are provided with housing at the park beginning Memorial Day weekend for weekend period through the end of school and then seven 7 days per week through Labor day. This opportunity is ideal for a couple. For more information and to obtain an application, contact the Village Office at 607-547-2411 or a letter of interest and resume may be sent to Jenna L. Utter, Village Clerk, Village of Cooperstown, PO Box 346, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. EOE.
GovernmentDaily Star

Area News: May 12, 2021

Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program. According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations...
GovernmentPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Societyallotsego.com

Community Foundation announces

The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced Tuesday, May 11, that it is launching a new funding campaign to raise $2 million and has already taken in most of that money in pledges. The 16-member board was formed about two years ago to help solve issues of business and poverty...
GovernmentDaily Star

Public Meetings: Thursday-Friday, May 13-14, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Cooperstown Streets Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St. Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street. Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. For more info...
SocietyPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Audubon Society Community Grants Deadline is This Friday

The deadline is drawing near to apply for the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society community grants program. These community grants are available for projects that get approved and are focused on protecting birds and bird habitats from the threat posed by climate warming. If you or your group can come up with a project proposal, the deadline to get it in is this Friday May 14, by 5:00 pm.