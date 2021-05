The Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation received $13,000 from two local organizations to support COVID-19 relief at the medical center. “With the peak of the pandemic seemingly, and hopefully, behind us, it’s easy to forget that the hospital is still treating patients infected with COVID-19 and that it has a long way to go to recover from the expense of caring for the community during this difficult time,” said James Young, executive director of the foundation. “The support from the community and organizations like these is so important, and we are extremely grateful.”