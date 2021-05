Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was blasted in a court filing by the state of Wisconsin as it attempts to make her pay $106,000 in legal fees for her flunked lawsuit to reverse the results of the 2020 election based on conspiracy theories lacking any foundation in fact.Democratic governor Tony Evers pushed a Milwaukee federal judge to repudiate Ms Powell’s defence of her “bad faith” lawsuit, which claimed that some competitive states worked with Dominion Voting Systems and foreign hackers to steal the election.Dominion filed a $1.3bn lawsuit against Ms Powell in January because of her false claims about...