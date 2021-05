CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Cambridge City Schools, Board of Education continues their efforts to put a renewal levy on the fall ballot. Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the board unanimously approved the next step in the process which will put the renewal levy issue on the November ballot. The 4.9 mil Operating Levy is a renewal of a levy that was originally approved by the voters in 1992. A renewal levy means the district is not asking for any additional funding. Approval of the levy will not raise the taxes for residents of the district. As the name implies, the Operating Levy brings in funds to support the operation of the district, such as salaries, purchasing of books and other educational materials to name a few.