newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8HbX_0a4s1vej00

NEW YORK — Peloton Interactive Inc. has released a software fix for its Tread and Tread+ treadmills in the wake of a widespread recall prompted by one child death and dozens of reported injuries.

Following an automatic software upgrade, customers will be able to access a new “Tread Lock” feature, requiring a four-digit code before use, NBC News reported.

The feature will also automatically lock the machine following 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class, according to its support page.

The upgrade comes after Peloton received 72 reports of adults, children, pets and other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmills. The recall affected some 125,000 machines.

According to CNN Business, Peloton announced the software update during its May 6 earnings call and said it is also working on a hardware solution. Meanwhile, sales and deliveries of both the Tread+ and the Tread have been halted.

Peloton will give full refunds to customers who contact the company before November 2022, and partial refunds to those who contact them after that date.

The company will also cover the cost of relocating the machine to an area “where access by children or pets is restricted,” according to its website.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
352
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Update#Treadmills#The Recall#Peloton Interactive Inc#Tread And Tread#Nbc News#Cnn Business Peloton#Hardware#Releases#Customers#Exercise Balls#Deliveries#Feature#Inactivity#Partial Refunds#Earnings#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) recalling all treadmills

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) recalling all treadmills. Today, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Peloton are announcing two separate voluntary recalls of Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills. Consumers...
Georgia Businessfox5atlanta.com

AT&T announces major merger

A major media merger could shape the types of content on some popular streaming services. AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV. It is a...
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Parler social media app returns to Apple’s App Store

Parler said its social media app is returning to Apple’s App Store after the platform added some algorithms intended to automatically detect violent content. [Parler] also said that based on Apple’s rules, the Parler app available on the iOS system will exclude certain content that could be otherwise viewed on the web-based and Android versions of the platform.
BusinessFrankfort Times

AT&T, Discovery join media brands as cord-cutting encroaches

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV. It is a major directional shift for AT&T which squared off with the Justice...
Businessnexttv.com

PTC Pounds Proposed AT&T-Discovery Merger

The Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) said the combination of AT&T and Discovery media assets would create a tsunami of family unfriendly programming, but suggests the deal is likely to be approved. In response to the announced combo, PTC president Tim Winter said that he anticipates a streaming version...
Businessaithority.com

Verizon Media and Condé Nast Partner Across Content and Advertising

New partnership pairs Condé Nast’s iconic brands with Yahoo innovation and reach. Verizon Media and Condé Nast announced an expansion of their partnership to build the next generation of content and advertising experiences for consumers and advertisers. Pairing Condé Nast’s iconic brands with Verizon Media’s unparalleled technology and reach, the partnership unlocks new content distribution opportunities and increased access to Condé Nast’s premium inventory. In addition, the companies will collaborate to create immersive content, advertising, and commerce experiences.
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Tax Day, mask rules & more: What’s trending

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get the coronavirus news from around the world, read more about the arrival of Tax Day & what you can expect and see more stories trending online today. Tax Day is Monday. Here’s everything you need to know about filing your 2020 taxes (CNN) U.S. Tax Day...
Florida Lifestyleusf.edu

Publix, Walmart Among Retailers Dropping Masks Mandates

Publix and Walmart are among several retailers that are no longer requiring those who have been fully vaccinated from coronavirus to wear masks in their stores. Lakeland-based Publix ciited guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that says anyone who has received the coronavirus vaccine can safely resume normal activities, indoors or outdoors, without masks or social distancing.
EconomyPosted by
Best Life

This Coke Product Is Disappearing From Shelves

Since 1886, people have trusted Coca-Cola to be a brand that delivers quality drinks they can depend on. But with other massive beverage brands like PepsiCo providing serious competition, Coca-Cola has had to repeatedly reinvent itself over the years with new products. Not all of Coke's new products become fan favorites, however, and the company is no stranger to failed experiments—like New Coke, which was pulled from shelves completely in 2002. Now, cola drinkers will have to say goodbye to another beverage. One Coke product is disappearing from shelves forever, as the company has announced that it is being discontinued. Read on to find out which Coke product you won't be able to find in the near future.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Pizza Chain Is Opening 200 New Locations This Year

One of the country's most prominent pizza chains may have come from humble beginnings, but the beloved brand is on track for major expansion this year with nearly 90 new franchising partners. Marco's Pizza was founded by Italian ex-pat Pasquale Giammarco in Oregon, Ohio in 1978. In 2015, after nearly...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Walmart Is Getting Rid Of This In-Store Feature

Getting grocery items safely was a huge concern for shoppers and chains when the pandemic started — and curbside pickup rose to the challenge, spelling bad news for other services. The gigantic, orange automated pickup towers in over 1,500 Walmart locations were convenient pre-pandemic and when lockdown orders began, but now the chain is getting rid of them.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You See This at Walmart, Don't Go Inside

As more and more vaccines are distributed throughout the U.S., people are once again resuming their regular activities, from going into the office for work to visiting stores for in-person shopping. However, just because there's some semblance of normalcy on the horizon doesn't mean every activity is suddenly a safe one. Before you head back to your local Walmart to shop, read on to discover the signs you shouldn't go inside, according to medical professionals. And if you want to protect your health, The CDC Says to "Avoid" Going Here, Even If You're Vaccinated.
WildlifeScientific American

First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released in U.S. Are Hatching Now

This week, mosquito eggs placed in the Florida Keys are expected to hatch tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes, a result of the first U.S. release of such insects in the wild. A biotechnology firm called Oxitec delivered the eggs in late April as part of a federally approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering—rather than insecticides—to control disease-carrying mosquito populations. The move targets an invasive species, called Aedes aegypti, that carries Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and other potentially deadly diseases, some of which are on the rise in Florida.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A woman who called an Uber gets into the car and livestreams the moment she realises he’s not her driver

A clip of a woman getting into a car she thought was her Uber has gone viral online as a cautionary tale. Beauty blogger Caroline Burt was live-streaming for her Twitch followers in Los Angeles as she waited for her Uber ride outside.A car rode up on the side of the road, and she walked to his window and asked if he was there for 'Caroline'.The driver said ‘yes’, and she climbed into the front seat of the car.Initially, the man questioned why she was recording and asked her to ‘turn it off'. She told him it wasn’t a recording,...
EconomyApple Insider

Peloton announces voluntary recall of Tread, Tread+ treadmills

Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of both its Tread and Tread+ treadmill machines after reports of injuries and one death, marking a major reversal. The fitness company is advising owners of the treadmill machines to immediately discontinue and contact Peloton for a full refund. The move represents a reversal of Peloton's position on the products.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Peloton Recalls Tread+, Tread Treadmills

(RTTNews) - Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) lost about 15% in regular trading on Wednesday after the treadmill maker announced two separate voluntary recalls of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills. The announcement is a major uturn made by Peloton after it initially said that its products were safe despite...