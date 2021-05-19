Thistledown Results Wednesday May 19th, 2021

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has been embroiled in controversy this week after the news broke May 9 that his GI Kentucky Derby win with Medina Spirit (Protonico) may be in jeopardy after the horse reportedly tested positive for betamethasone, released a statement via attorney Craig Robertson prior to the GI Preakness S. Baffert did not attend the Preakness and Medina Spirit finished third in the second leg of the Triple Crown behind Rombauer (Twirling Candy).