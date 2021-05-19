newsbreak-logo
Thistledown Results Wednesday May 19th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 hours ago

1st-$16,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 47.840, 1:15.280, 00.000, 00.000, 1:44.260. Winner: CH M, 6, by Parents' Reward-Miss Amplified. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Pali's Reward119467776-1½1-2E. Paucar48.0010.605.4023.00. Best of You119655-44-½5-4½5-hd2-2¼A. Serpa3.002.601.50. Gift From Mom119523-53-43-11-hd3-1C. Keiser5.6010.40. Sweetalkingjustice119274-hd5-64-1½2-14-1J. Bracho9.50. My Little Lily119746-16-1½6-14-½5-9Y. Correa8.00. Laissez Faire121312-62-52-hd76-¾D. Smith5.20. Adventure...

