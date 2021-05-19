newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tuberville: I’m getting ‘chewed up’ in Alabama ‘because we’re up here giving money out’

By Tribune Media Services
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A construction company in Buckner is down 20% from its regular manpower. A small marketing research firm in Louisville can attract only about a quarter of its employees back from furlough. And at Central Bank in Lexington, they’re still short on tellers, casting for talent inside a much smaller applicant pool than usual.

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

90K+
Followers
27K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marsha Blackburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Bank#The American Rescue Plan#The Democratic Party#Democrats#Kentuckian#Applebee#Republicans#Americans#The Kentucky Chamber#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Sen Tommy Tuberville#Louisville#Kentucky Companies#Lexington#Money#Miami#The Senate#This Week#Republican Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Public HealthYellowhammer News

Tuberville continues call for Alabamians to get vaccinated — ‘Best way we can put this virus behind us’

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Wednesday held his weekly press call, in which he delivered updates on pressing issues on the federal level. Alabama’s junior senator discussed his new legislative effort to combat the border crisis, labor shortages seriously impacting Alabama businesses and Democrats’ attempt to federalize the elections process in every state.
Congress & CourtsWAAY-TV

Sen. Tommy Tuberville against Biden's American Families Plan

President Joe Biden is expected to address Congress Wednesday night, where he'll unveil the second half of his massive plan to recover from the pandemic. "This is just another example of a partisan wishlist and an agenda that puts America last," Sen. Tommy Tuberville said. The $1.8 trillion American Families...
Alabama GovernmentSand Mountain Reporter

Shelby, Tuberville introduce legislation for Alabama Black Belt Heritage area

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) today introduced legislation in the Senate to establish the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area, authorizing nineteen counties in Alabama’s Black Belt Region as a National Heritage Area (NHA). The bill – titled the “Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area Act” – would allow federal funding to be directed to the designated region over the span of 15 years.
Presidential ElectionStamford Advocate

Yes, Mitch McConnell, Republicans Are Trying to Restrict Voting

“Nobody’s votes are being suppressed anywhere across America, in any of the states,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week of the Democrats’ H.R. 1 For the People Act to ensure voting rights, but leaked footage obtained by Mother Jones reveals the opposite is true. The head of the conservative group Heritage Action for America boasted to donors that Republican lawmakers are using the organization’s language in a slew of restrictive voting bills across the nation, according to footage obtained by watchdog group Documented and shared with Mother Jones.
Congress & Courtsdefector.com

Tommy Tuberville Is At Home In The Senate

This week, Defector has chosen to curate a collection of writing inspired by two entities that have had an indelible effect on North America: the upper house of the United States Congress and Eugene Melnyk’s pro hockey team. This is Senators Week. Beyond the many obvious good ones, there is...
Alabama GovernmentTroy Messenger

Tuberville visits county defense sites

Freshman U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, visited Lockheed Martin, Skirosky and Kimber on a stop in Troy Monday. Tuberville said he was trying to familiarize himself with current issues important to Alabamians as well as learn more about the defense industry in the state. “This was my first stop on...
Congress & Courtssoutherntorch.com

Tuberville, colleagues introduce 'Back to Work Bonus Act'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has joined two of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "Back to Work Bonus Act," a bill aimed at providing a "hiring bonus" of sorts to unemployed workers who gain employment from now through July 1, 2021. Tuberville joins Senators Mike Crapo...
Alabama GovernmentYellowhammer News

Montgomery to commemorate 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides

Montgomery, known as the birthplace of the civil rights movement, will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides — a series of political protests against segregation in 1961. The city will hold special programming, including the unveiling of a restored 1958 Greyhound Bus, on Tuesday, May 4. This event...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Missouri Independent

GOP divisions in the Missouri Senate bedevil legislative session

When the Missouri Senate gathered early Friday morning, with just under 18 hours before the state Constitution requires lawmakers to conclude their session, Sen. Paul Wieland asked a fellow lawmaker a question. “How long do you think me and you are going to have to talk, in these next 18 hours?” Wieland, R-Imperial, asked Sen. […] The post GOP divisions in the Missouri Senate bedevil legislative session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Texas GovernmentTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
AgriculturePosted by
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

This week, President Joe Biden met with the congressional “Big Four”, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to discuss the potential for a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure legislation. Leader McConnell emerged declaring that there is “great chance” for a consensus. President Biden later met with a delegation led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who Leader McConnell has designated as the chief negotiator on behalf of Senate Republicans. “I am very encouraged by our meeting with President Biden today,” Capito said in a statement after the meeting. Senate Republicans have offered a $568 billion infrastructure package with no tax increases. Leader McConnell (R-KY) has signaled that the GOP could up that offer to the $600 billion to $800 billion range. President Biden “seems sincerely interested in a deal,” said a GOP senator involved in the talks. President Biden and White House officials maintain they want real progress on an infrastructure bill by May 31. For her part, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a bill on the House Floor by July 4. If a bipartisan bill emerges, it is likely to be smaller than the legislation Biden proposed, narrowly focused on hard infrastructure as it is traditionally understood in a highway bill, and not paid for by higher taxes. In terms of next steps, Senator Capito indicates that Biden has asked GOP senators to come back with a re-worked counteroffer so he can react to it and make a new offer to Republicans. Read more here and here.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Yes, Biden is governing as a progressive. But that shouldn’t surprise you

Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigning near Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second home in Warm Springs, Ga., in October 2020. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images) President Biden’s Republican critics charge that he has foisted a “bait and switch” on voters — that he campaigned as a moderate but veered abruptly to the left after he arrived at the White House.
Immigrationgruntstuff.com

McConnell blasts Biden Homeland pick Mayorkas for ‘main ethics points’

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell has introduced he’ll vote in opposition to confirming Alejandro Mayorkas as President Biden’s Division of Homeland Safety chief, calling him unfit for the position. In a Tuesday morning tweet, the Kentucky Republican famous that Mayorkas was discovered responsible of serving to expedite visa...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
FOX26

Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations intensified over a potentially bipartisan infrastructure package that could become one piece of the administration's ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan. The GOP...