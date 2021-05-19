The Hidden Connection Between Sofia Carson And These Music Icons
Sofia Carson has become one of Disney's major success stories, thanks to her role in "The Descendants" franchise. The show, which follows the children of iconic Disney characters, sees Carson play the daughter of the Evil Queen. As the franchise has grown, the actor has become one of its main stars, leading to other major roles in shows like "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," Netflix's "Songbird," and the animated "Spider-Man" series (via IMDb).