newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Hidden Connection Between Sofia Carson And These Music Icons

By Sophie McEvoy
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Sofia Carson has become one of Disney's major success stories, thanks to her role in "The Descendants" franchise. The show, which follows the children of iconic Disney characters, sees Carson play the daughter of the Evil Queen. As the franchise has grown, the actor has become one of its main stars, leading to other major roles in shows like "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," Netflix's "Songbird," and the animated "Spider-Man" series (via IMDb).

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Barbara Streisand
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Madonna
Person
Michael Bolton
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Sofia Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Austin Ally#Music Stars#Hollywood Stars#World Music#The House Of Mouse#Stuff#Earth Wind Fire#Ll Cool J#Oh My Disney#Ross Lynch Led#Music Sofia Carson#Iconic Disney Characters#Guest Star#Beauty#Greats#Pretty Little Liars#Imdb#The Descendants#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicScreenrant.com

American Idol: Sofia Carson's Age, Job, Disney Career, Instagram & More

Sofia Carson was a guest performer during season 19 of American Idol. She graced the stage singing Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” along with the top 9 during Disney Night. Aside from singing, Sofia Carson, born Sofía Daccarett Char, is a 28-year-old Columbian-American actress and songwriter from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Music1069morefm.com

Pink to receive Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards announced on Tuesday that Pink will perform and receive the Icon Award at the awards ceremony on May 23. Previous Icon Award recipients include Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond. The Icon Award “recognizes outstanding artists who have...
Celebrities411mania.com

Actress And Music Video Icon Tawny Kitaen Dead At 59

Deadline reports that Tawny Kitaen, an actress and model best known for appearing in Whitesnake’s ‘Here I Go Again’ music video, has passed away at the age of 59. She also appeared in the video for the band’s songs “Is This Love,” “Still of the Night” and “The Deeper the Love” As an actress, she had roles in the Tom Hanks comedy Bachelor Party, the horror film Witchboard and the thriller After Midnight. Kitaen also was a reality TV star in the late 2000s, appearing in the VH1 shows The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.
TV & Videostheslanted.com

‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’ adds Jenna Dewan, Sofia Carson as Guests

Disney+ and “Good Morning America” and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts will host and executive produce “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts,” a four-episode series featuring round table conversations with female celebrities. The guest list already includes Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge,...
MusicAlternative Press

Olivia Rodrigo makes stunning ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut—watch

Olivia Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live debut this week as one of the youngest musical guests in the show’s history. She performed her nostalgic single “drivers license” as well as her latest release “good 4 u,” in which she explores a heavier pop-rock sound. Opposite host Keegan-Michael Key, the...
Travelfox5ny.com

Disney World announces new after-hours 'BOO BASH' Halloween event

ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween is back at Walt Disney World!. "Disney After Hours BOO BASH" will take place on select nights, Aug. 10 – Oct. 31 at the Magic Kingdom. The event will kick off once the park closes and will run from 9 p.m. to midnight. "Spooky festivities will...
MusicCMT

Sam Hunt Promises New Music “Between June, July, August”

In a recent Audacy Country interview, San Hunt both highlighted how “excited” he was about spending time at home for a few days to celebrate Mother’s Day with his family but also revealed exactly when we could expect a follow-up to his successful sophomore studio album Southside. As well, he noted how far along he is in the creative process.
Celebritiespledgetimes.com

Selena’s forbidden love: story behind her iconic musical hit

Netflix production titled Selena, the series came to streaming on December 4, 2020. Its successful premiere made it clear that the icon of Latin music is still valid among his fans. After the release of the first chapters, Christian Serratos, who gives life to the artist, commented to EFE that...
Apparelgoal.com

PSG announce collaboration to commemorate music icon Prince

The Ligue 1 champions have confirmed a partnership with the estate of the late rock star which will include an exclusive vinyl and clothing. Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have announced a new partnership with the estate of the late American rock star Prince. The Parisian club will release a...
InternetComplex

Twitter Connects With Billboard to Create ‘Hot Trending’ Music Chart

Twitter and Billboard have joined forces to create a real-time music chart powered by social media engagement. The online platform announced the partnership Wednesday, during its Digital Content NewFronts presentation. Billboard explained the chart, dubbed the Billboard Hot Trending, will be a daily ranking of music-related trending topics, “including buzz around new releases, awards show, and festival moments, music nostalgia threads and more.” This means the Hot Trending chart won’t necessarily reflect the most-streamed records, but rather those that are generating the most online discussions.
MusicPosted by
K102.5

How ’70s U.K. Music Icons Inspired Duran Duran: Book Excerpt

Duran Duran's second album, Rio, cemented the Birmingham band's status as '80s pop superstars. Released on May 10, 1982, the LP spawned global hits such as "Hungry Like the Wolf" and the title track. Rio's music reflected the inventive ways the members of Duran Duran incorporated their influences. Although Roxy...
TV Seriescbslocal.com

THE CW NETWORK AMPS UP THE ADVENTURE BY ORDERING AN ALL-NEW REIMAGINED VERSION OF THE ICONIC “LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE”

The Supersized, Adult Version of The Beloved ‘90s Competition Series To Preserve Many of The Favorite Elements of The Original. May 11, 2021 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has ordered a new, reimagined edition of the iconic Nickelodeon adventure series LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE, further expanding the network’s alternative programming slate. The series’ premiere date and time will be announced later.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

PopArabia, In Conjunction With Reservoir, Signs Lebanese Indie Music Icon Zeid Hamdan

PopArabia, the leading music publisher in the Middle East and North Africa, in conjunction with Reservoir, an award-winning independent music company, have signed writer-producer Zeid Hamdan to an exclusive deal, acquiring his catalog of master recordings and publishing works. The deal also includes the signing of Hamdan's latest project, Bedouin Burger, to a recording agreement, with new music set for release in 2021. This signing builds on an increasingly strong international roster and deepens Reservoir and PopArabia's commitment to cultivating diverse artists' voices in the region and exporting them to the rest of the world.