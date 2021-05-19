The Hidden Connection Between Sofia Carson And These Music Icons

Deadline reports that Tawny Kitaen, an actress and model best known for appearing in Whitesnake’s ‘Here I Go Again’ music video, has passed away at the age of 59. She also appeared in the video for the band’s songs “Is This Love,” “Still of the Night” and “The Deeper the Love” As an actress, she had roles in the Tom Hanks comedy Bachelor Party, the horror film Witchboard and the thriller After Midnight. Kitaen also was a reality TV star in the late 2000s, appearing in the VH1 shows The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.