(Willmar MN-) The public has a chance to "Meet and Greet" the two candidates for Willmar City Administrator tomorrow. Everyone is welcome to attend the meet and greet at the Barn Theater at 321 4th St SW in Downtown Willmar. Candidate Tyler Brooks will be present from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Candidate Dana Schoening will be available from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Willmar City Council holds a special meeting tomorrow to do live interviews with the candidates from 6 to 8 p.m. Schoening and Brooks are seeking to replace current City Administrator Brian Gramentz who is retiring next month. Brooks is an Air Force officer from South Daytona Florida and Schoening works for The City of Sweetwater Texas.