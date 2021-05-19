newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Recall alert: Kia recalling more than 440K vehicles for 2nd time amid engine fire risk

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2n8X_0a4s1T8V00

Kia has issued a second recall for roughly 440,000 cars and SUVs, amid engine fire risks strong enough for the South Korean automaker to tell customers to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid could leak into a control computer. Specifically, moisture can infiltrate the anti-lock brake control computer, creating an electrical short and potentially spark a fire.

Owners, who should receive notification letters beginning July 2, should be able to take the affected vehicles to dealers who will install a new fuse, inspect the computers and replace them if necessary, according to The Associated Press.

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say the new fuse has a lower amperage rating, mitigating fire risks.

Kia stated in the documents that it received customer complaints detailing six fires in Optimas and two in Sorentos involving “isolated melting.” There were no reports of injuries or crashes, the company stated.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
352
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Kia Optima#Kia Sorento#Kia Cars#New Cars#South Korean#The Associated Press#Optimas#Recall#Engine Fire#Sorento Suvs#U S Safety Regulators#Brake Fluid#Dealers#Mitigating Fire Risks#Customer Complaints#Customers#Notification Letters#Sorentos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carskshb.com

Ford recalling more than 600,000 Explorer vehicles across U.S.

(WXYZ) — Ford announced on Monday that it's recalling more than 600,000 Ford Explorer vehicles across the United States due to an issue with roof rail covers. The company said the roof rail covers on select 2016-19 Ford Explorer vehicles could become detached while driving and create a problem for others on the road.
CarsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Hyundai Recalls Nearly 400K Vehicles For Fire Risk

Another week, another automotive recall. This time it's Hyundai who is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in two separate recalls. The first and largest recall includes certain model year 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Crossover SUVs produced between June 17, 2013, and May 13, 2015. According to the National Highway Traffic...
Carswmar2news

Hyundai recalls over 390,000 vehicles for possible engine fires

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015....
Carsabrahamwatkins.com

147,000 Kia Recalled Over Fire Risk

The automobile manufacturer Kia is currently recalling 147,249 Soul and Seltos vehicles, due to potential fire hazards and vehicle stalling. The vehicles equipped with the 2.0 liter, in line 4 cylinder are the models currently affected by the recall. It has been reported that during the manufacturing process, a supplier provided improperly treated parts.
CarsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Auto Recalls: Over 870,000 Vehicles Affected

Two seperate Subaru recalls are affecting some 870,000+ vehicles, according to The Fast Lane Car website. The recalls include the Impreza, Crosstrek, and Forester models, and involve issues pertaining to engine control modules, ignition coils, and the rear stabilizer bars, according to the story. If you are a Subaru owner,...
CarsCNET

Brand-new Hyundai Kona, Veloster models recalled for fire risk, new engines needed

Following a concerning recall for 147,000 new Kia Seltos, Soul and other vehicles, an identical issue is the cause of another engine fire recall for two brand-new Hyundai vehicles. The automaker filed documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week saying it needs to recall 125,840 vehicles for improperly heat-treated piston oil rings. The defect could lead to a fire occurring in the engine compartment.
AustraliaFlorida Star

Total Recall: Thousands Of Kia Cars Recalled Over Fire Fears

NORTH RYDE, Australia — More than 57,000 Kia owners in Australia have been warned not to park their cars in an enclosed area such as a garage amid fears they could catch fire even when switched off. Product Safety Australia has issued a recall for two Kia models over problems with the Hydraulic Electronic Control Units (HECU). The affected cars are […]
CarsNews 12

Millions of Kia and Hyundai vehicles recalled due to potential fire danger

Nearly 7 million Kias and Hyundais have now been recalled because of the potential for non-crash fires, including nearly 1 million this year alone. And with multiple defects linked to the fires, auto safety advocates tell Kane In Your Corner they’re unsure how soon the problem can be brought under control.
Carsmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VEHICLE RECALLS ANNOUNCED

Manufacturer : Pioneer Coach Interiors Inc. Subject : Electronic Control Center Circuit Board May Short. Manufacturer : Proterra, Inc. Subject : Software May Allow Rear Door To Open Unexpectely. Make Model Model Years. PROTERRA CATALYST 2019-2020. NHTSA Recall ID Number : 21V269. Manufacturer : Manac, Inc. Subject : Steering Arm...
CarsInternational Business Times

Hyundai Recall 2021: Do You Drive One Of These Vehicles That Could Cause A Fire?

Hyundai (HYMTF) has issued two safety recalls that could cause thousands of vehicles’ engines to cause a fire if they are not repaired. The first recall, and the largest of the two, affects 151,205 Sante Fe Sport SUVs made from 2013 to 2015 that may have brake fluid leaking inside the anti-lock brake system module that could cause an electrical short.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Cummins’ fuel rail fire risk leads to recall at 26 manufacturers

A fire risk from a Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) fuel rail is leading 26 truck, bus and motorhome manufacturers to recall a total of nearly 45,000 vehicles. In a recall filing May 12 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Cummins said the likelihood of a fire in affected L9 and ISX12 engines built between Jan. 2, 2017 and Oct.16, 2020 was about 1%.
Electronicswhdh.com

Kidde recalls more than 200,000 smoke alarms over failure to warn of fire

(CNN) — Kidde is voluntarily recalling about 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms over concerns that they can fail to alert users to a fire. The company and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission identified seven affected models on Thursday, advising that customers with those units contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.