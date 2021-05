“Governor, you need to give us a chance. We really need to be given a chance to open up our places to capacity.”. …says Tony Chesak with the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, as Governor Tim Walz prepares to announce (noon) that he’s relaxing COVID restrictions. It’s likely that Walz will schedule re-opening in phases based on vaccination progress, with Minnesota totally open sometime this summer — some speculate by the 4th of July. But it’s also likely the governor will keep the peacetime emergency declaration in place so Minnesota can continue receiving federal funds for vaccination sites — and in case COVID variants flare up as they have in some parts of Asia and Europe.