The Dallas Mavericks finish this stretch 4-1 and improve to 39-28 on the season. In the last report I wondered if we would see a healthy Kristaps Porzingis within these last five games. The answer is no, and the answer to when he will be available to play again is not entirely clear. With only another quintet of games to go in the regular season, it is imperative that Porzingis plays two or three of them to get his legs back under him before the playoffs.