newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Government

WIAA State Track & Field Meet to remain in La Crosse

By Reece Van Haaften
WSAW
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that it has reached an agreement with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to hold the 2021 State Track & Field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on June 24-26. “For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”

www.wsaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stevens Point, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Wis#Athletic Director#Wsaw#State Track Field#Uwl#Uw La Crosse#Veterans Memorial Stadium#Assistant Director#Community#Covid 19 Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WIAA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Wisconsin SportsUSA Today

Wisconsin 2021 RB signee Jackson Acker sets blazing 100m time on the track

One of Wisconsin football’s first 2021 commits, Verona native Jackson Acker has been a star on the football field and on the track in high school. After a tremendous 2021 spring football season, Acker has taken to the track. The future Badger set a personal record this week in the 100 meter dash, and set a top-five time in the history of Verona High School. Acker ran a 10.8 in a meet against Madison La Follete, giving him the 5th-fastest time in school history according to Verona athletics:
Wisconsin SportsLa Crosse Tribune

National Women's Football League team coming to La Crosse

A National Women's Football League team is being formed in La Crosse, the organization announced Monday. The team, which will be called the Bandits, will play in 2022. The Bandits will be searching for coaching staff, players to have tryouts and front office staff, according to a press release. Tryouts...
Wisconsin SportsChippewa Herald

Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Wheeler tosses five-inning no hitter in softball doubleheader split with La Crosse Central

LA CROSSE — Anna Wheeler tossed a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader split for the Menomonie softball team on Saturday, winning game one 12-0 in five innings over La Crosse Central before falling in game two 8-4. Wheeler struck out one and walked none in her no hitter with the only batter to reach coming via error to open the bottom of the fourth inning.
Wisconsin SportsBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Wisconsin Sportsnews8000.com

Central sweeps Menomonie in doubleheader

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–The RiverHawks relied on pitching in the first game, and their bats in the second to sweep the Mustangs at Copeland Park. Drew Johnson threw a complete game in the first contest, keeping Menomonie to one run on the day. The RiverHawks got 8 runs in their...
Texas SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Births for Sunday, May 16

Daughter to Codi Gray and Patrick Coleman, La Crosse. Daughter to Dominique Sicard and Dustin Luecke, La Crosse. Son to Cole Burkhalter and Eric Betthauser, Tomah. Daughter to Emily Meyers and John Schmitz, Cashton. May 6. Son to Rebecca Myhre and Bryan Wilhelmson, Spring Grove. Son to Hailey Willhite and...
Wisconsin SportsWXOW TV-19

Caledonia baseball with a defining win over Viroqua

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Caledonia Warriors and the Viroqua Blackhawks played at Copeland park on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Blackhawks, 13-3. Caledonia's, Austin Klug batted 3 for 5. Viroqua was the pre season number one team in the state in division three. The Blackhawks have now lost two...
Wisconsin SocietyLa Crosse Tribune

Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 16

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:. Russell Boardman and Danielle Tower, both of Dakota. Ian Clark of Jackson and Katrina Peterson of Medary. Dakota Hickok and Kayla Lis, both of Onalaska. Brandon Knudtson and Tyler Jeschke, both of West Salem. Benjamin Mahnke of Onalaska and...