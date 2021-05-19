Marvin ‘Butch’ Davis

Diana Davis presents Region 8 News at Midday, then anchors the Region 8 News at 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Diana Davis is the senior news anchor and reporter at KAIT-TV. Diana has been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with their Silver Circle award recognizing television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the industry for 25 years or more. Her experience and knowledge of Region 8 has enabled her to help in times of crisis such as when Jonesboro was hit by an EF3 tornado in March 2020.