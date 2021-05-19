newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Marvin ‘Butch’ Davis

 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Marvin “Butch” Davis, 76, of Eolia, Mo., died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Mo.. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Nazarene Church in Bowling Green, Mo., with Rev. Payton Parker and Rev. Elliott Parker officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home & Crematory in Bowling Green.

