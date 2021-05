Since her days in youth soccer, Leah Iglesias was receiving one of the best compliments an athlete of any age could hear. "People always told me I was just fun to watch," Iglesias said. "Whether I was running down a defender, or a ball could have been going out of bounds, I was still going to sprint to it. I think since I was so fun to watch and everyone was telling me this, it just felt good to have everybody compliment me because I wanted to be on the field. I wanted to put on a show. I wanted to be competitive. I wanted to win games. It was all I knew."