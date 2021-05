The Cheneys have always presented a problem for me, and it’s a problem that is deepening with every passing day, now. Dick Cheney, the “nation-builder," so believed in his version of democracy that he could not understand why it could not work everywhere. His errors in judgment landed us in a 20-year war in Afghanistan and an endless occupation of Iraq. Horrifying as the outcome has been, his errors were honest ones, grounded in a stream of conservative thinking that predates the revolution: that there is something exceptional about what is going on here, and if only the rest of the world would sign on, we’d all live in peace and prosperity.