All three victims and the suspect are reportedly members of the racist gang. May 12 saw a triple homicide at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in northeastern Albuquerque. The FBI and local investigators arrested Richard Kuykendall, aged 41, on Friday the 14th. He reportedly surrendered without incident. Kuykendall is reportedly the man caught on the video of the shooting below, courtesy of KOB TV. It is from one camera near the shooting on San Pedro.