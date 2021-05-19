newsbreak-logo
No quick fix for intermodal service, J.B. Hunt says

By Todd Maiden
freightwaves.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManagement from J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) said the volume strength experienced in the first quarter has continued thus far through the second during a virtual appearance at BofA Securities’ transportation conference Wednesday. While “demand is there,” capacity constraints continue to present headwinds. No near-term fix for intermodal service...

www.freightwaves.com
