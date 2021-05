Happy Mother’s Day to you all! We’ve been getting ready for our Mother’s Day celebration this year at our house so I thought I’d take you along and show you what we’ve been up to. Lauren and the girls are home as well as Bruce and Renee, so we are all gathering today at our house to honor our moms. Bruce’s mom, Doris will be here too along with his brother and sister-in-law, so we will have a full house. The weather is cooperating and will be low 80’s and sunny. So glad for that.