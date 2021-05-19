Apps no longer need your location to scan for nearby Bluetooth devices on Android 12
Google keeps improving privacy and regulating the way apps use permissions with each Android release, and Android 12 brings a healthy dose of these changes as well. Yesterday, during the main Google I/O 2021 keynote, features like Privacy Dashboard, camera/microphone usage icons in the notification bar, and much more were shown off. But there are also a bunch of smaller changes to ensure apps only use the permissions they need, whenever they need to use them, and not have access to anything they don’t need. One of those changes is pretty minor, but an important step: Now, apps no longer need to ask for the location permission to keep track of a nearby Bluetooth device.www.xda-developers.com