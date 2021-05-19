Philadelphia Eagles: Once upon a time, Le’Raven Clark looked can’t-miss
Once upon a time, Le’Raven Clark looked can’t-miss. He was a big, long, athletic lineman who shined in Texas Tech’s air raid offensive system under then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury and doubled down on those efforts at the NFL combine with a fantastic showing highlighted by arm length and hand size in the 95th percentile. Though he wasn’t a can’t miss prospect, as he’d seldom placed a hand in the ground before the start of a play, many expected Clark to be a starter sooner than later and one day anchor an offensive line for a decade-plus.section215.com