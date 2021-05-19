Philadelphia Eagles: Once upon a time, Le’Raven Clark looked can’t-miss

Time for a New Jersey? The Philadelphia Eagles Debut The New Jersey Numbers. Fresh off the NFL draft, the Philadelphia has announced the jersey numbers for the incoming rookies. As expected these rooks will a pick of what their new numbers will be. However, with the new NFL rules, players are now able to switch numbers which include many skill position players having the option to swap for single digit numbers. Once noticeable swap is Darius Slay taking Jalen Hurts’ old number #2 while Hurts opts for #1. Is there a jersey you’ll have to switch over to get?