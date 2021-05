Gov. J.B. Pritzker wouldn’t say whether he would sign a map redrawing the state’s political boundaries if it’s based on incomplete or inaccurate data. Statehouse Democrats are drawing the new boundaries following the decennial Census, but the final numbers are not yet available, and won’t be available until sometime this summer. Some have raised concerns over the use of American Community Survey data which is not accurate at the block level. Pritzker was asked Wednesday if he’d sign legislative maps based on incomplete or inaccurate data.