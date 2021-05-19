Does Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer Still Hold Up? – Game Informer Live
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is without a doubt the best way to enjoy the series, however, it lacks one standout feature that made the original trilogy so great: Mass Effect 3 multiplayer. Join the Game Informer crew alongside special guest Derek Hollan, former BioWare developer, to see if the fan-favorite game mode still holds up. Spoilers: it does, and we'd love to see Mass Effect 3 multiplayer find its way into Mass Effect Legendary Edition.www.gameinformer.com