Video Games

Does Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer Still Hold Up? – Game Informer Live

By Alex Van Aken
Game Informer Online
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMass Effect Legendary Edition is without a doubt the best way to enjoy the series, however, it lacks one standout feature that made the original trilogy so great: Mass Effect 3 multiplayer. Join the Game Informer crew alongside special guest Derek Hollan, former BioWare developer, to see if the fan-favorite game mode still holds up. Spoilers: it does, and we'd love to see Mass Effect 3 multiplayer find its way into Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

www.gameinformer.com
