Does Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer Still Hold Up? – Game Informer Live

Gamers on Xbox will be happy to know that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition preload has become available to download in preparation for next week’s launch. Like many other preloads, Xbox users can begin downloading the Mass Effect Legendary Edition preload simply by using the Xbox Game App. All a user has to do is search for “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” and the option to download to a console will show up. You can download it on either the Xbox One, or the Xbox Series.