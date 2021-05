AEW star Jon Moxley and NJPW star Yuji Nagata will make history during tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT as they do battle for Moxley’s IWGP United States Title. Tonight’s match will be the AEW debut for the 53 year old Nagata, and his return to TNT after wrestling more than 50 matches for WCW in 1997 and 1998. Nagata’s last match on TNT came during the July 20, 1998 WCW Nitro episode, where he defeated Perry Saturn.