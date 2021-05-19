Almaden Minerals : Form 51-102F6 Statement of Executive Compensation (Form 6-K)

The compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers ('Named Executive Officers' or 'NEOs') and directors is determined by the Company's Board of Directors (the 'Board') upon the recommendations of the Board's Compensation Committee (the 'Committee'). The Committee is composed of four directors from the Board, John McCleary, Gerald Carlson, William J. Worrall and Mark Brown, all of whom are independent directors within the meaning of section 1.4 of National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees ('NI 52-110'). All of the members of the Committee have experience setting compensation for executives in companies of similar size to the Company.