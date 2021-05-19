AEW Reportedly Receiving Big Money From Expanded WarnerMedia TV Deal – Wrestling Inc.
AEW is reportedly receiving several million dollars under the new expanded TV agreement with WarnerMedia. As we’ve noted, it was announced today that a new AEW Rampage show will premiere on Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET. The one hour show will air in that weekly time slot on TNT, until both Rampage and AEW Dynamite move to TBS in 2022. While the two AEW TV shows are moving to TBS next year, TNT will still air AEW programming in the form of 4 “supercard specials” per year.timesnewsexpress.com