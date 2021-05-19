newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

AEW Reportedly Receiving Big Money From Expanded WarnerMedia TV Deal – Wrestling Inc.

By Madison blue
timesnewsexpress.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW is reportedly receiving several million dollars under the new expanded TV agreement with WarnerMedia. As we’ve noted, it was announced today that a new AEW Rampage show will premiere on Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET. The one hour show will air in that weekly time slot on TNT, until both Rampage and AEW Dynamite move to TBS in 2022. While the two AEW TV shows are moving to TBS next year, TNT will still air AEW programming in the form of 4 “supercard specials” per year.

timesnewsexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Tnt#Combat#Tbs#Tnt#Wrestling Inc#Warnermedia#Rampage#Aew Dynamite#Aew Tv#Pwinsider#General Manager Head#Aew Programming#Aew President#Supercard Specials#Premiere#Multiple Networks#Ceo#Money#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Darby vs. Miro, Bucks vs. SCU, Moxley vs. Nagata, Cassidy vs. Pac

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (347) 215-8558. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com•IF...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Booker T Agrees With Chris Jericho On AEW Working With IMPACT Wrestling

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about criticism he received for comments he made on a previous episode regarding Kenny Omega becoming IMPACT World Champion. Booker stated that IMPACT gained nothing by having Omega win their world title and said he doesn’t know “what the company is thinking right now.” While Rebellion was reportedly the most successful IMPACT pay-per-view in years, television ratings since the event have been some of the lowest of 2021.
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: AEW In Talks With Andrade

All Elite Wrestling are in talks with former WWE Superstar Andrade, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The current status of the talks is currently unknown, however. Andrade was released by WWE in March after spending months on the sidelines and he revealed soon after that he...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

The Young Bucks: The master trolls of AEW and wrestling

The Young Bucks have consistently been the subject of praise and ridicule since the beginning of their wrestling careers. They have evolved over the years and that evolution has culminated with them as the top tag team in AEW. Now entrenched as heels, they have stepped up their game and...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Says Wrestling Is Still “Very Healthy & Extremely Profitable”

AEW star Matt Hardy believes people who think pro wrestling is waning in popularity are clueless. While responding to Dave Meltzer, who pointed out that WWE RAW, AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown were all No. 1 on either cable or network TV this past week [in the 18-49 demo], Hardy tweeted that pro wrestling is still “very healthy & extremely profitable.”
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/10 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight, Kingston vs. VSK, Jade Cargill in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight spoke up both competitors, saying Ali and Johnson know one another quite well. Johnson took Ali down early, then drove him back into the corner. Johnson went for a handshake, but Ali rolled him over. Johnson came right back with a perfect drop kick flip over. Johnson spring boarded off the top rope, but Ali met him with a forearm uppercut. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring, which ended with a double underhook slam by Ali and a close two count. Ali nailed Johnson with a stiff forearm. Johnson fought back with a series of clotheslines and a cutter. Johnson hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.
WWE411mania.com

The Pinnacle to Receive Coronation on AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced a preview for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On tomorrow night’s show, The Pinnacle will receive a special coronation following the team’s win last week in Blood & Guts. You can view the announcement below. Tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Blasts AEW For Disrespecting The Impact Wrestling World Title

Bully Ray took to Twitter today, calling out AEW for what he feels they are doing with Impact World title. As many of you know by now, Kenny Omega is the current Impact Wrestling World Champion. On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega was only wearing the AEW World...
BusinessHollywood Reporter

warnermedia

WarnerMedia CEO: We’re Committed to Theatrical For “Decades to Come”. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar says that the company has no plans to abandon theatrical exhibition, and that some “epic” films will get exclusive theatrical windows even as others debut day-and-date…. Topic Studios, Audible Strike Podcast Production Deal (Exclusive) The slate...
WWEstillrealtous.com

AEW Reportedly Calls An Audible During Big Dynamite Match

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is set to air later this month on pay-per-view, and this week on AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy and PAC faced off to determine who will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at the show. PWInsider reports that original plans for the match...
NFLProwrestling.net

Impact Wrestling announces partnership with Samsung TV Plus

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce its partnership with Samsung TV Plus. TORONTO (May 5, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling©, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today a landmark agreement with Samsung TV Plus, giving viewers unprecedented access to IMPACT’s extensive library of premium professional wrestling content through both a dedicated IMPACT Wrestling Channel and on VOD. The partnership expands IMPACT’s considerable reach even further, making its programming lineup available today to millions of Samsung TV Plus users across the United States.
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Will Be 1st Major Wrestling Promotion to Return to Traveling Schedule

All Elite Wrestling announced plans to resume a traveling schedule, beginning with three dates in July. The company will perform July 7 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami before hosting Dynamite at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, on July 14 and the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on July 21.