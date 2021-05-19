AEW Reportedly Receiving Big Money From Expanded WarnerMedia TV Deal – Wrestling Inc.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight spoke up both competitors, saying Ali and Johnson know one another quite well. Johnson took Ali down early, then drove him back into the corner. Johnson went for a handshake, but Ali rolled him over. Johnson came right back with a perfect drop kick flip over. Johnson spring boarded off the top rope, but Ali met him with a forearm uppercut. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring, which ended with a double underhook slam by Ali and a close two count. Ali nailed Johnson with a stiff forearm. Johnson fought back with a series of clotheslines and a cutter. Johnson hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.