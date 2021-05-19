newsbreak-logo
Energy Down With Oil Futures On Risk-Off Sentiment -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell sharply alongside oil futures as a rotation into the sector slowed in light of "risk-off" sentiment in global markets. Fears about rising inflation, interest rates and developing-world coronavirus outbreaks have weighed on investor sentiment in recent sessions. The Federal Reserve's minutes indicated the central bank...

BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates to late afternoon) By Stephen Culp NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as inflation jitters, exacerbated by record high prices paid in a regional U.S. manufacturing survey, benefited riskier currencies at the greenback's expense. But the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed as market participants sought clues regarding the Federal Reserve's tolerance for near- and medium-term inflation. "Given that since the dollar's sell-off last week it hasn't been able to bounce much, it tells me that the driver is not the foreign currency market but the interest rate market," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "And without higher interest rates it's hard to see how the dollar gets much traction." The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's views on current inflation spikes. "The Fed is still saying they're going to be very patient," Chandler added. "If the U.S. doesn't offer higher interest rates, the dollar bears the burden, and that's where we are now." The Empire State report from the New York Federal Reserve showed a survey record high of prices paid by manufacturers in New York state as materials producers struggle to keep up with booming demand. The dollar index was last down 0.14% at 90.157. The euro gained 0.09% to $1.2159 and the dollar fell 0.15% to 109.175 Japanese yen. As economies re-open for business, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory. Strengthening crude oil prices boosted the Canadian dollar but the Norwegian crown lost ground against the greenback. And despite higher metal prices, the Australian dollar also edged lower. Chandler believes central bank policy is taking the lead in influencing the value of currencies typically sensitive to commodity prices. Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (1906 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.1570 90.2950 -0.14% 0.196% +90.4290 +90.1440 Euro/Dollar $1.2159 $1.2147 +0.09% +0.00% +$1.2169 +$1.2127 Dollar/Yen 109.1750 109.3350 -0.15% +5.70% +109.4950 +109.0950 Euro/Yen 132.74 132.78 -0.03% +4.59% +132.9400 +132.5200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9026 0.9012 +0.17% +0.00% +0.9028 +0.9003 Sterling/Dollar $1.4142 $1.4098 +0.32% +3.52% +$1.4146 +$1.4078 Dollar/Canadian 1.2062 1.2104 -0.34% +0.00% +1.2136 +1.2061 Aussie/Dollar $0.7770 $0.7781 -0.13% +0.00% +$0.7787 +$0.7731 Euro/Swiss 1.0975 1.0948 +0.25% +0.00% +1.0975 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8611 -0.19% +0.00% +0.8631 +0.8595 NZ $0.7216 $0.7250 -0.47% +0.00% +$0.7249 +$0.7182 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2485 8.2265 +0.41% +0.00% +8.2985 +8.2200 Euro/Norway 10.0305 9.9920 +0.39% +0.00% +10.0746 +9.9869 Dollar/Sweden 8.3205 8.3341 +0.01% +0.00% +8.3679 +8.3213 Euro/Sweden 10.1181 10.1171 +0.01% +0.00% +10.1584 +10.1104 (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Will Dunham)
BusinessNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Fall as Investor Focus Turns to Fed Minutes

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on sovereign markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets at 10:05 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury fell on Monday morning, with...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

The big choices for oil and gas in navigating the energy transition

The exact pace and path of the energy transition is unknown, the end destination - LOW CARBON ENERGY SYSTEM - is no longer in doubt. Each oil & gas company will evolve their own strategy for transition and transformation in its own way. The one fact is very clear, whereas renewable energy companies saw their market capitalization increase by up to 200% in last ten years, the super majors; Shell BP, XOM and CVX saw their combined capitalization decline by 40% from USD 980 billion to USD 570 billion in the same time frame.
Marketskitco.com

Here comes $1,900 gold price? All eyes on U.S. data

(Kitco News) Gold is getting a boost from a more downbeat U.S. economic data outlook, according to TD Securities, which sees the coveted $1,900 an ounce level as within the precious metal's grasp. The $1,900 level has been eluding gold since the beginning of January when the precious metal began...
Energy Industrywaynetimes.com

The Energy thing

The debate begins, but the decision should be obvious. Now that just about every sane human being agrees climate change is real and carbon output must be curtailed, some on the right are hemming and hawing over how to handle the earth corruption. Former President Trump attempted to boost a...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Declining With Sliding Crude Oil Prices

Energy stocks extended their Thursday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was nearly 2.2% higher. West Texas Intermediate...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Generation and transformation: Bringing cooperative G&Ts into the clean energy future

The following is a contributed article by Jeremy Fisher, Senior Advisor for Strategic Research and Development, Environmental Law Program, The Sierra Club. Rural electric cooperatives hold a unique place in the U.S. electric sector. Authorized under the Rural Electrification Act (REA) of 1936, the formation of non-profit electric cooperatives is a lasting legacy of the last New Deal. Unfortunately, federal support of these cooperatives has not kept up with the times, and today rural utilities hold a disproportionate amount of uneconomic coal in the United States.
Energy IndustryWilliston Daily Herald

Biden's energy secretary affirms there is a future for the oil and gas industry in a low-carbon world

The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference had a surprise guest not listed on its official agenda on the last day, President Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Granholm said she recognized that goals like carbon neutrality are nerve-wracking to the people whose livelihoods are tied up in fossil fuels, but added that she only took the job as Energy Secretary under the condition that the Biden administration agreed it would do everything possible to bring every worker in the fossil fuel sector along.
Businessnaturalgasintel.com

Energy Transfer, Continental Execs Dissect Bakken Prospects, DAPL’s Future

Continental Resources Inc. and Energy Transfer LP executives said Wednesday the future prospects for the Bakken Shale are strong, and they expect the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to continue to serve the region’s oil producers. Speaking at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, ND, Continental Executive Chairman Harold Hamm...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Oil, Energy ETFs Hold Strong after IEA Report

Oil and energy sector-related exchange traded funds stood out on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said demand could continue to outpace supply as vaccinations against Covid-19 will support the global economic outlook. On Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEArca: IEZ) increased 0.6% while the...
Businessactionforex.com

Risk Sentiment Lifts The US Dollar

The US dollar rose modestly overnight as inflation nerves sapped risk sentiment and firmed up US yields, notably in the 30-year tenor. In contrast to the panic seen in equities overnight and this morning in Asia, currency markets were orderly. The dollar index tested the downside initially before regaining those losses to finish 0.05% higher at 90.27. The index is unmoved in Asia, and if dip-buyers return to equity markets this evening in New York, the index may yet test support at 90.00.
Energy Industryenterprisesecuritymag.com

How to Deploy Risk Management in Energy Systems

With a good risk management implementation plan, energy firms can make better trading decisions and boost profit. FREMONT, CA : The concerns about the costs can curb the initial enthusiasm for deploying the risk management system into energy trading. Since enterprises do not perceive risk management as a classic money maker, the potential costs of deploying a complex system can seem frightening. The ambitious plan is thus often simplified, and several requirements are gradually abandoned.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed, Led by Energy: Dow up, Nasdaq Down

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new record high. as problems with a major U.S. pipeline network forced energy prices and stocks higher. The Colonial Pipeline Company, which operates one of the biggest pipeline networks in the U.S., said...
Stockskfgo.com

S&P futures hover at record levels; materials, energy stocks rise

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 futures hovered near record highs on Monday as investors awaited economic data this week for more clarity on the pace of economic recovery, while higher commodity prices supported shares of miners, energy and steel companies. Copper miner Freeport-McMoran rose 3.5% premarket, while aluminum producer Alcoa...
Businessspglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: RBOB, ULSD rally as Colonial mainlines remain down

New York — NYMEX RBOB and ULSD futures rallied on the open May 9 as Colonial Pipeline's mainlines remained down following a cybersecurity attack, restricting the primary artery for refined products to much of the South and East Coast. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
TrafficMarketwatch

Oil futures settle lower on risks to demand

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down a second session. "With the supply side remaining supportive of higher prices, oil just needs to consolidate for a month for India and Japan to get a better handle on COVID," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. U.S. benchmark prices could rally 10% to 15% "once India's COVID crisis improves," he said. June West Texas Intermediate crude.