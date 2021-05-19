newsbreak-logo
Alexander Wolfe, Jessamyn Duke & Others Released By WWE

By Aidan Gibbons
cultaholic.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has released several NXT Superstars and developmental talents today. Fightful first reported that Alexander Wolfe, Vanessa Borne, Jessamyn Duke and Kavita Devi have been let go. Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted Skyler Story and Ezra Judge have also been released. Similar to the April 15 firings, WWE has cited...

