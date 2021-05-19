newsbreak-logo
News On Why AEW Dynamite Is Moving To TBS, “Financial Upside” For AEW? – Wrestling Inc.

By Mason penelope
newsnationusa.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL factored into the decision to move AEW programming from TNT to TBS in 2022. As noted earlier, WarnerMedia announced today that a new AEW Rampage show will premiere on Friday, August 13. The one-hour show will air each Friday night at 10pm ET. It was also announced that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will move to TBS beginning in 2022. While the two AEW TV shows will air on TBS moving forward in 2022, TNT will continue to air 4 AEW “supercard specials” per year. You can click here to read comments from AEW and WarnerMedia officials, including AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

